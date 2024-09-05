EVENTFUL: Bridge, park, and sister city to be celebrated this weekend

It’s September and temperatures already have cooled down a bit. There are a variety of happenings in NEPA this weekend to celebrate the region's heritage.

Felittese Festival in Old Forge

The Lackawanna County borough known for its unique pizza holds a yearly event to celebrate the community’s connection to one town in Italy.

In the early 1900s, immigrants from Felitto, Italy established a presence in Old Forge, formerly “Mud Town,” according to Jeff Casella, chairman of the Felittese Association.

Submitted Photo / Felittese Association The Felittese Festival serves all Italian food, made by the Felittese Association and local restaurants.

The Felittese Festival is a decades-old tradition that coincides with a festival held in Felitto on the second Sunday of September. This year, it will be held Sept. 6, 7, and 8 at 146 Third St., Old Forge. The festival is 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Sunday is the Feast Day of Our Lady of Constantinople, and a Feast Day Mass will be 10 a.m. Sunday at Prince of Peace Parish, 123 W. Grace St.

Felitto will officially become Old Forge’s sister city this Saturday, Sept. 7 with a ceremony at 6 p.m. A delegation from Felitto, including translators and a media crew, traveled for the event with local officials.

Foods like soffritto and tripe are served, as well as food from local restaurants Cusumano and Revello’s Pizza.

Nicholson Bridge Day

The one-day event in Wyoming County celebrates the world's largest concrete railroad bridge. The Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct was part of a major improvement to the Delaware, Lackawanna and Western Railroad. Also known as the Nicholson Bridge, it was constructed between 1912 and 1915.

Submitted Photo / Nicholson Women's Club Nicholson will commemorate the 109th anniversary of the Nicholson Bridge on Sept. 8.

The 109th anniversary event will be held this Sunday, Sept. 8 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live entertainment will perform throughout the day and roughly 75 vendors will line Main Street.

Submitted Photo / Nicholson Women's Club Bob and Marie Frey portray a train conductor and Phoebe Snow, a historical figure. They will be at the event this year, weather permitting.

“It’s an event for everyone,” said Karin Wellings, head of the Nicholson Bridge Day Committee. “We do get a lot of train enthusiasts, too, because it is a unique bridge.”

A train display at the old Farmers Supply store is always a hit, she said. The annual tradition started in 1992, and is sponsored by the Nicholson Women’s Club.

The historic Delaware, Lackawanna, & Western (DL&W) Railroad Station, which houses the Nicholson Tourism Center, will be open for tours. The building, constructed in 1849, was renovated last year.

Kirby Park Centennial Celebration

Businessman and philanthropist F.M. Kirby commissioned the construction of Kirby Park as a donation to the city of Wilkes-Barre. The opening celebration back in 1924 was called Kirby Day.

100 years later, Wilkes-Barre will host a modern Kirby Day at the park Saturday, Sept. 7 from 12 to 9 p.m. There will be a carousel and other rides for children, as well as face painting, a petting zoo, and even hot air balloons.

The NEPA Philharmonic will perform and a fireworks display will conclude the celebration. Mayor George Brown and a member of the Kirby family will give remarks at 5 p.m.



Other events