DCED chief heralds $36M of Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits in Wilkes-Barre visit
The COVID pandemic "hit downtown Wilkes-Barre hard," Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman said Thursday, but recovery is well underway.
Funding from sources such as the state Department of Community and Economic Development's (DCED) Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) has been critical as downtown looks to rebound, Newman added.
"This work takes patience, it takes commitment, and most importantly, it takes collaboration," said Newman, who leads the city's nonprofit downtown management organization.
"We use NAP funding here at DCP to advance our Downtown plan," Newman said.
Gov. Josh Shapiro's 2024-25 budget will allow more organizations to take advantage of the program, doubling NAP's funding from from $36 million to $72 million.
DCED Secretary Rick Siger visited Wilkes-Barre on Thursday to spotlight that boost in funding, and how the program has been beneficial here.
NAP is designed to assist low-income individuals and improve distressed areas through tax credits to businesses that contribute to nonprofit organizations’ community revitalization efforts.
Doubling the program's budget will support 185 projects across the state, officials said — including over $4.5 million in aid to the Northeast region — and allow for a second round of applications this fall.
Wilkes-Barre has received funding in the past, and DCP is receiving a $190,000 NAP award to help develop downtown.
“These projects, along with this year’s doubling of the Neighborhood Assistance Program, will have a tremendous positive impact on individuals and neighborhoods statewide," Siger said.
“When local communities are healthy and vibrant, Pennsylvania thrives," he added.
Or as Newman put it: "There's economic value in the creation of great places."
New downtown businesses, residents
While the physical presence of center city employees is still down — just 57% of what it was in 2019 — there are positive trends as well according to Newman.
"Year-to-date, seven new businesses have opened in storefronts in the block that we're standing in today," Newman said during a press conference in the 100 block of South Main Street.
"In this block, there are 88 new apartments that didn't exist a decade ago. And today, Downtown has a thousand more residents than it did in 2010."
Thursday's announcement was made outside Building Blocks Early Learning Center, which was attracted to open a downtown Wilkes-Barre location thanks to NAP support.
That project transformed a former furniture company building into a mixed-use development, with the learning center on the ground floor and new apartments above, and allowed Building Blocks to hire 25 new employees.
State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Wilkes-Barre) called it "a perfect example of the success of the NAP program ... providing much needed early education and daycare services in our downtown."
"These investments improve the quality of life and aesthetics of our city,” Pashinski said.
Siger gave a nod to the event's "unique audience," which included a group of four-year-olds from Building Blocks.
"This is a place that's providing a safe and important place for kids to learn, but access to childcare is a key barrier to employment in our economy, so it's solving a really key problem — helping folks get back in the workforce," Siger said.
"You know, it's important to note that, really, both of these organizations are making this place a better place to live, to work, to visit and to innovate," he added, referencing Building Blocks and DCP.
Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown agreed.
"We're rebuilding Wilkes-Barre. We couldn't do it without the help of DCED, Secretary Siger, Larry Newman, and many others," Brown said. "Wilkes-Barre's coming back — not just center city, the entire city — but our efforts right now are on trying to attract businesses that people want to invest in, so we can provide jobs and opportunities."
Statewide impact
The second round of NAP applications will be open from Sept. 9 through Oct. 25, with awards to be announced later this year. Information on the program and how to apply can be found on DCED's website.
Funding approved in this year's first round will support community projects across Pennsylvania, including:
- Twenty-seven community investments in the northeast region. NeighborWorks Pittston, through the Beautiful Blocks program, will empower and incentivize Pittston residents to improve both their homes and neighborhoods by providing matching funds for exterior home improvement projects.
- Thirty community investments in the central region. The Bench Mark program in Lancaster County, a gun violence prevention program, will provide cognitive behavioral therapy to 50 or more high-risk youth to prevent recidivism, increase school attendance, and increase resiliency.
- Twenty community investments in the Lehigh Valley region. ArtsQuest, in Northampton County, plans to build a state-of-the-art Cultural Center on the current site of the Banana Factory Arts Center. The Cultural Center will expand education and outreach, serve underrepresented communities, unlock enhanced opportunities for economic growth, attract visual artists from across the country, and encourage tourism to provide economic support for small businesses.
- Twenty-six community investments in the northwest region. Experience Children’s Museum in Erie County plans to host Community School Nights out for children and their families to enjoy the museum by providing free admission to families as well as a free meal and transportation.
- Thirty-seven community investments in the southeast region. Nueva Esperanza aims to address the lack of affordable housing in Eastern North Philadelphia by implementing the Stable Affordable Rental Trust (START) program for Hunting Park. The project will permanently protect two units of affordable rental housing for low-income residents.
- Forty-five community investments in the southwest region. Outdoor Odyssey in Somerset County, is a nonprofit organization that teaches about leadership, team building, mentoring, and resiliency. The program pairs area youth with a mentor and provides them with a unique wilderness experience at their 500-acre Laurel Highland camp.