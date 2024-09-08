Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Wilkes-Barre on Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will bring her Democratic campaign for president to Wilkes-Barre on Friday, her campaign confirmed today.

The campaign did not release the location. The visit is part of a swing through battleground states in the days after Harris’ debate Tuesday with Republican nominee and former President Donald Trump.

Over four days, the swing will include visits to battlegrounds by Harris, her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, Harris’ vice presidential running mate, Minnesota Tim Walz and Walz’s wife, Minnesota first lady Gwen Walz.

The campaign bills it the New Way Forward tour and it will include campaign events in every media market in every battleground state in just four days.

The Harris-Walz campaign launched a new television and digital advertisement Sunday titled “New Way Forward.” The campaign said the ad is designed to highlight “Harris’ vision for strengthening our middle class, including a federal ban on price gouging on food, capping the cost of prescription drugs, and ending our country’s affordable housing shortage.”

The campaign said it has reserved $370 million investment in TV and digital advertising between Labor Day and Election Day.

In Wilkes-Barre, Harris will contrast her vision for the future against Trump’s, her campaign said.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance want to take us backward with their dangerous and extreme Project 2025 agenda. Vice President Harris and Gov. Walz are fighting for a New Way Forward that protects our fundamental freedoms, strengthens our democracy, and ensures every person has the opportunity to not just get by, but to get ahead,” said Michael Tyler, Harris-Walz campaign communications director. “With so much at stake in this election, we are blitzing the battlegrounds and leaving it all out on the field.”

Trump has repeatedly disavowed Project 2025 and its “Mandate for Leadership,” a 922-page report written by conservatives with numerous suggestions on shrinking government, limiting abortion and other measures. In recent weeks, campaign literature mailed to voters in northeast Pennsylvania says, “Donald Trump did not write and does not support Project 2025.”