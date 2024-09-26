EVENTFUL: Scranton Fringe, bike rodeo, comedy show and more this weekend

The first full weekend of fall is set to be a good one, with mostly sunny skies and a variety of community events planned.

Scranton Fringe

The multi-venue arts festival begins Thursday and runs through Oct. 6 with more than a dozen theater, comedy, musical performances and interactive events.

Co-founder and executive director Conor Kelly O’Brien is "proud and grateful" as Scranton Fringe celebrates ten years.

The 2024 Fringe Kick Off Party will be held at the Everhart Museum of Natural History, Science and Art on Thursday, Sept. 26 from 6 to 9 p.m. The free event will feature preview performances and the premiere of the 3D art installation that will be projected onto the museum’s exterior. The digital light show will also take place Friday from 7 to 9 p.m.

"Our events are mostly ticketed, but the 3D projection is free and open to everyone to come see while it's on rotation throughout the two evenings," he said. "It's not new to the world, but new maybe to our area at this scale. We're really excited to be part of that."

Friday, the Everhart will host an 18+ Silent Disco from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Also this weekend, 17 Diamonds, Tiny Beautiful Things, Bread Crumb and more. Local performers will be involved in If I Could Be a Hero and Battle of the Bards: Scranton Fringe Edition .

Additional performances will hit area stages next week, including a stage reading of "Columbinus," a play inspired by the 1999 killings at Columbine High School in Colorado. Co-written by Stephen Karam, a Tony Award Winner and Scranton native, the performance will feature local actors.

"We've actually received direct support from him," O'Brien said of Karam. "He's been incredibly generous with not only resources, but his time and availability."

Scranton Fringe Festival

Sept. 26 - Oct. 6

2024 Fringe Fest Guide

Community Bike Rodeo

Kids will learn about bike safety at an event also centered around fun activities and community connection, hosted by Youth Infusion, Kiwanis Club of the Poconos and Daybreak and Stroud Recreation.

On Sunday, certified staff will perform bike and helmet checks to ensure safety, and children can play games and complete exercises to practice control, balance and navigation.

In addition to biking activities, including helmet decorating and a bike rodeo parade, local organizations such as the rotary club will be on hand.

“The bike rodeo is really about three organizations that want to connect families to resources in the community,” said Elika Almeida, co-founder and executive director of Youth Infusion.

“A lot of times we are told, ‘my kid has nothing to do,’” she added. “So we want to make sure that we are as visible as possible and offering resources to our families in our community.”

Community Bike Rodeo

Sunday, Sept. 29

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Stroudsburg High School

Jukebox Car Cruise and Lansford Alive Fall Festival

In Carbon County, the Jukebox Cruisers Car Club will be busy showing off at two events this weekend.

The club will have its monthly Friday Night Car Cruise at the Penn Forest Volunteer Fire Company #1 from 5 to 8 p.m.

1 of 4 — 460882238_922004739972258_1678745999306035148_n.jpg A 1963 Volkswagen Dune Buggy is displayed at a recent car show. Submitted Photo / Jukebox Cruisers Car Club 2 of 4 — 454942137_892730276233038_8014616884797332707_n.jpg The Jukebox Cruisers Car Club will show "anything on wheels," according to webmaster Debra Kunkel-Christman. Submitted Photo / Jukebox Cruisers Car Club 3 of 4 — 455068192_892729309566468_3770087251327942473_n.jpg A 1953 John Deere tractor displayed at a recent car show. Submitted Photo / Jukebox Cruisers Car Club 4 of 4 — 455241103_895328055973260_3508980430308078309_n.jpg Members of the Jukebox Cruisers Car Club hold monthly car cruises from April to October and raise funds for community organizations. Submitted Photo / Jukebox Cruisers Car Club

Debra Kunkel-Christman, webmaster for the car club, says some of the oldest cars they show are from the 1940’s.

“And then there's others that have current cars, like the Corvette and like the challengers, those types of cars," she said. "Sometimes people bring cars that they get out of barns or old garages and fix them up... then we get to see how they've transformed."

Lansford Alive, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the coal region borough, will host the Lansford Fall Festival on Saturday at Grace Community Church. The block party and downtown festival will run from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In addition to classic cars, there will be live entertainment and pumpkin painting.

Lansford Fall Festival

Saturday, Sept. 28

9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Grace Community Church

15 W. Ridge St., Lansford PA

Festival of Wood

Carvers will demonstrate chainsaw art on tree stumps at the Festival of Wood at the Grey Towers Heritage Association in Pike County.

Craft vendors who create wood-based items, also called “goods from the woods,” will also be on hand for presentations.

“We want to show the work that goes into the things that people buy,” said Tracie Rohner, public affairs specialist at Grey Towers.

Other artisans and exhibits will educate and entertain at the event planned for National Public Lands Day . Non-perishable food items will be collected for the local food pantry. The public can tour the mansion for free, and a shuttle will be provided.

Other events