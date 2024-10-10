Ready to play: With flag football now a PIAA sport, NEPA girls want a spot on the field

Cailyn Manley looks for an open teammate down field. The 14-year-old sees a wide receiver sprinting toward the end zone. At that moment, she’s the only girl on the field. She throws a spiral, and her team is up another six points.

The West Scranton High School freshman started playing in kindergarten. She hopes that soon, she could play for her school.

Last month, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association approved high school girls flag football as an officially sanctioned sport. It was welcome news at the flag football fields tucked into Connell Park in South Scranton. About 10 of the NEPA Flag Football League’s 100 players are girls.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Cailyn Manley applies defensive pressure to the opposing quarterback.

“Usually, girls don't play tackle football. So it's cool to have something where we could still play football, something that we love to do,” Cailyn said. “It's just fun.”

To sanction girls flag football, the PIAA required at least 100 teams to play across the state. The threshold was achieved in April. With help from the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers, 65 schools from the eastern side of the state and 36 from the western side are playing. Most of the teams are based around the state's two largest cities.

There is no contact in flag football. To stop the play, the defense must grab the flag of the player with the ball. With concerns over injuries in traditional tackle football, a growing number of children play flag football. Since 2015, the number of 6-to-12-year-olds playing has increased by 38%, to more than 1.5 million, according to the NFL.

As of now, there are no girls high school teams from Northeast Pennsylvania. But that could change.

Sarah Scinto / WVIA News Amanda Avvento organized a flag football clinic with Pocono Spartans Elite.

Amanda Avvento, who has played tackle football on several teams in the Women’s Football Alliance, held a flag football clinic in Monroe County in August. More than 60 girls attended the clinic, learning from Avvento and her friends and teammates.

After PIAA’s action last month, she reached out to high schools in the Poconos, offering assistance with forming teams.

“These girls need it. They're athletic. They are amazing,” Avvento said. “They love it, and they have a big smile on their faces. And I think it's another way to boost self esteem for women.”

Flag football will also have the spotlight in 2028, as teams for both men and women will debut at the Summer Olympic games in Los Angeles.

At Connell Park, Tom Killino serves as the league’s president. He checks on the three games happening simultaneously.

“Flag football is a great sport because it teaches the kids the basic fundamentals. While their bodies are still developing physically at a younger age, they don't have to worry about the physical contact that would be in all out tackle football,” he said. “I think this is huge for girls, because they are, in my opinion, some of the most versatile, agile and intelligent athletes that are out there. And I think a sport like this absolutely requires that more than the physical contact of tackle football.”

1 of 5 — 0S4A8108.jpg Daleah Branch, 15, and Zayani Davis, 12, play for the Bengals with the NEPA Flag Football League. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 5 — 0S4A8266.jpg Daleah Branch, 15, plays defense in her NEPA Flag Football League game. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 3 of 5 — 0S4A8216.jpg Daleah Branch, 15, plays defense during her NEPA Flag Football game. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 4 of 5 — 0S4A8202.jpg The Bengals, including Daleah Branch, 15, and Zayani Davis, 12, talk during a team huddle.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 5 of 5 — 0S4A8152.jpg Zayani Davis, 12, attempts to grab the flag of her opponent. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Daleah Branch watched her brothers play football. The 15-year-old wanted a chance, too, but she didn’t want to play tackle football.

“Then I found flag, and I like it,” she said.

The sophomore from Dunmore High School now plays wide receiver.

Erilyn Smith, 11, a student at West Scranton Intermediate School, made a quick move to avoid the defender trying to take her flag. She hopes more girls play the sport, and that she can play in high school.

“They can show how good they are at football, too,” she said.

1 of 2 — 0S4A8280.jpg Erilyn Smith, 11, runs by a defender during her NEPA Flag Football League game. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News 2 of 2 — 0S4A8282.jpg Erilyn Smith, 11, makes it by the defenders and down the sideline at her NEPA Flag Football League game. Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News

Kevin Manley coaches his daughter, Cailyn. On offense, she made connections in the end zone. On defense, she helped her team apply pressure. Her father says she lives for competition.

“But to be the only girl out there with, you know, how ever many other boys, and for her to kind of make a statement weekly, which she does, it's great to see, especially as her dad, he said. “It's a proud dad moment every Sunday.”

For now, Cailyn plays for her flag football team, the Steelers. She hopes to one day play for the Invaders, her high school’s mascot.

“It's a lot safer than tackle, and it's basically, like, the same thing,” she said. “It brings everyone together. There's a lot of teams… but we're all one.”