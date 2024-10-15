New Berwick policy bans Pride flags in school, causes outrage among LGBTQ allies

Pride flags — a symbol of acceptance for the LGTBQ+ community — can no longer be on display in the Berwick Area School District.

The 4-2 vote by the Berwick School Board on Monday night that effectively bans employees from displaying the flag on district property came after passionate pleas from parents and allies. They said the rainbow-colored flag, on display in at least one teacher’s classroom, makes students feel safe, protected and welcome.

“I'm begging you. Stop what you're doing. Stop taking this district down a road that will harm our students, our culture, our district and our community,” said Kristina Culver, a mother and member of the Columbia County chapter of Defense of Democracy. “It's literally suicide prevention… It's going to cost kids their lives, and we cannot sit by and let this happen.”

The policy does not explicitly mention Pride flags, but instead details what flags are permitted — or required. An American flag must be on display near the main entrance to each school building. Other flags that can be on display within the schools include flags for states, local governments, the Armed Forces and school-sanctioned activities. Flags for colleges or professional sports teams are also banned under the policy.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Jacob Kelley, a gender and sexuality expert and a Berwick native, speaks to the school board Monday night before directors approved a policy that effectively bans display of the Pride flag in school.

Board President Jared Yost said the display of Pride flags in school is unnecessary because the American flag is inclusive of all students.

“It doesn't see the color of your skin. It doesn't care of your religious affiliations, whether you have any or not. It certainly doesn't care about your sexual decisions,” Berwick School Board President Jared Yost said after the meeting.

If some teachers have Pride flags displayed but others do not, students could get the impression they’re not welcome in some places, he said.

“We talk about being inclusive, but the Pride flag is inclusive to some people. It's not inclusive to all people,” he said. “This is an educational institution. It's not a place to push whatever other thing you have with your flag. The American flag, that's what we are… They should be patriots. We want to raise little patriots, right?”

Board Vice President Keith Hess voted against the flag policy and others, stating that the district doesn’t follow the policies it already has in place. Director Jennifer Moyer voted against the flag policy because it didn’t encompass enough, since it still allows a flag to be on an employee’s car.

Directors Krista Kukorlo, Marc Nespoli and Jeffrey Taylor were absent Monday.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Berwick school directors listen to public comment on Monday night.

The district, which spans Columbia and Luzerne counties, has about 2,600 students. It's the latest district in Pennsylvania to pass a policy that bans Pride flags — a move that targets some of the most vulnerable students, according to Action Together NEPA, a progressive advocacy organization, whose members attended Monday’s meeting.

Central Bucks and Pennridge in Bucks County both faced lawsuits after school boards banned Pride flags in the last two years. In some states, including Tennessee and Florida, lawmakers have sought to ban the flags in schools statewide.

Yost said another school director had seen the flag policy elsewhere and brought it to the board.

Advocates on Monday spoke about how Pride flags symbolize acceptance and can promote positive mental health.

A 2023 survey revealed that 41% of LGBTQ young people "seriously considered" attempting suicide in the past year. Two-thirds of LGBTQ young people reported experiencing symptoms of anxiety, and more than half had symptoms of depression, according to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit mental health organization. The group also found that anti-LGBTQ policies implemented nationwide have had a negative impact on mental health.

Allies also raised issues with two other policies on Monday night. Directors approved a first read of a policy that outlines the circumstances in which a biological male could participate in girls’ sports.

The biological male could try out for a female team if:



The school does not sponsor a boys’ team in the sport.

The boy would not displace a girl from the roster.

The boy would not pose increased risk of harm to opponents.

The boy would not provide his team with competitive advantage.

Another policy, also approved for a first read, establishes professional boundaries between employees and students. The advocates say the policy could stop teachers from being a “safe space” for students. Both policies must be approved with a second read before they’re enacted.

Sarah Hofius Hall / WVIA News Kenny Conklin, of Berwick, wore a shirt with an American flag that said "This is my pride flag."

Several speakers also expressed approval of the policies, encouraging the approval of all three.

“This is a school district. You are here to educate our children,” said Berwick resident Kenny Conklin. “You are not here to conduct social experimentation with our children.”

Maddie Culver didn’t notice Pride flags at Berwick before graduating in 2021. Seeing those flags now can make a major impact, said Culver, who began to cry while speaking to the board.

“I'm so happy that people want to support people, and the fact that you all want to take that away is just absolutely monstrous,” said Culver, who identifies as non-binary. “I just want to help kids feel safe and comfortable in the world, and the fact that you all can sit here and be OK with all of these awful things that are happening… it's just awful.”