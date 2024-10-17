EVENTFUL: Coffin race, plein air painting event & more this weekend

It’s the middle of October and fall foliage is at its peak in Northeastern Pennsylvania. Not only that, but the weather forecast promises sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s this weekend.



Coffin Race in Berwick

For a deadly good time, participants will race in coffins on wheels at the inaugural event hosted by TriCounty Lumber & Supply in Berwick.

John Albrecht, the owner, said they will race on a 400-foot flat surface.

“There’s five people to a team, one rides the coffin and four push," he explained. "Three people have to be holding on at all times pushing or they’ll be deemed out of control."

Submitted Photo / John Albrecht At least ten teams will race wooden coffins on wheels at TriCounty Lumber & Supply October 19.

Each team must provide their own coffin in accordance with the official rules and specifications .

“Me, I could build a coffin in two hours,” said Albrecht. “I’m a woodworker and a carpenter.”

For those who don’t have experience, TriCounty Lumber has instructions for how to build a coffin on its website. The company even sold a few ready-to-race caskets.

There will be a coffin parade before the race. The fastest team will win a $500 prize. There will also be food vendors, carnival games and raffles.

Submitted Photo / John Albrecht The coffins can be decorated, as long as they meet the specifications set by the race. They will be shown off in a parade before the race.

Berwick Coffin Race

Saturday, October 19

1 - 5 p.m.

TriCounty Lumber

235 South Poplar St., Berwick

Plein Air painting event

Plein Air, French for “outdoor,” is a tradition that brings artists together to depict the scene around them.

Locals will gather at Trolley Trail in Lackawanna County this weekend to create artwork for an upcoming gallery that will raise funds for Countryside Conservancy.

Walkers, runners and bikers are invited to watch the creativity flow with the fall foliage during this two-day event .

Haley O'Brien / WVIA News Amber Trunzo, left, is operations manager at Countryside Conservancy. The nonprofit land trust is working to convert the Northern Electric Trolley corridor to a non-motorized recreational trail. Cadee Gillette, right, is a visual artist who lives in Dalton and often runs on this trail.

Visual artist Cadee Gillette, who often runs on the trail, worked with the nonprofit land trust to create the event that combines two of her passions. She will be oil painting this weekend.

“There’s something about getting a whole group of artists together,” she said. “Magic happens.”

The artwork will be displayed and sold at The Gathering Place in Clarks Summit on November 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. Half of the proceeds will benefit Countryside Conservancy, and the rest will go to the artists.

“We have five miles of non-motorized trolley trail that people can use,” said Amber Trunzo, operations coordinator at Countryside Conservancy. “This is a new way to use the trolley trail and maybe a way to get a different audience out on the trail.”

More than a dozen artists are registered and everyone is welcome.

“It could be your first time painting or your 100th time,” Trunzo said. “You could be eight or 98.”

Haley's Happy Hour with Amber Trunzo and Cadee Gillette Amber Trunzo, operations coordinator for Countryside Conservancy, and Cadee Gillette, a local visual artist talk about the upcoming Plein Air Event planned for October 19 and 20. Listen • 4:00

Plein Air two-day event

October 19 & 20

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Trolley Trail, near Church of the Epiphany

Hands-On History Day at Eckley Miners' Village Museum

The preserved coal mining town and museum in Carbon County will host a day of fun and discovery this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Psanky art demonstrations and the Tamaqua Anthracite Model Railroad Club will have a display.

A scavenger hunt and butter-making is planned, and tours will be given of the village. Admission for Hands-On History Day is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and $6 for children. 0 to 2 year olds get in free.

Hands-On History Day

Saturday, Oct. 19

11 a.m. - 4p.m.

Eckley Miners' Village Museum

Weatherly, PA

