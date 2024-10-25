NEPA art and memorabilia theft ring trial delayed again

The trial of four suspected members of a national art and memorabilia theft ring was postponed again because one suspect needed another new lawyer.

Attorney Bernard Brown withdrew as Nicholas Dombek’s lawyer earlier this month because a federal prosecutor discovered Brown once represented an undisclosed prosecution witness.

United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Nicholas Dombek

Brown asked the witness, his former client, if the witness would waive the conflict of interest so he could represent Dombek, according to a court document. The witness refused. Dombek also saw a conflict, so Brown felt he had no choice but to withdraw.

Senior U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion appointed veteran criminal defense attorney David P. Cherundolo as Dombek’s new lawyer.

Mannion also re-scheduled the trial to Jan. 13 at 9:30 a.m. in the federal courthouse in Scranton. It was scheduled to begin Monday.

Brown was appointed Dombek’s lawyer because attorney Ernie Preate Jr. withdrew in August. In court papers, Preate and Dombek cited differences over defense strategy.

Dombek, Damien Boland and Alfred and Joseph Atsus, all Lackawanna County residents, have decided to go to trial.

Four other suspects have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. One suspect died.

They were charged in the spring of 2023 as suspects in a theft ring that operated for two decades and stole art and memorabilia from museums and other venues nationwide.

The thefts included paintings by Jackson Pollock and Andy Warhol from the Everhart Museum in Scranton; nine World Series rings and other memorabilia belonging to New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra; six championship belts awarded to famed boxers Carmen Basilio and Tony Zale; and trophies belonging to Honesdale native Art Wall, including his 1959 Master’s golf trophy.