EVENTFUL: Carbondalien festival, mixed media performance, NEPA Reptile Expo and more planned

One event this weekend will celebrate the anniversary of an extra-terrestrial event in Carbondale, and another will mark the release of a local artist's newest album.



Carbondalien Festival

In 1974, an illuminated pond in Carbondale caused cosmic chaos in the city.

This Saturday, Nov. 9 -- 50 years to the day -- a crowd will converge again on Carbondale to mark the significant celestial event in the Pioneer City’s 173 year history. The Carbondalien Festival kicks off at 11 a.m.

"It's just a really nice way for us to kind of escape into this world of kind of storytelling and believing something that is kind of bigger than us," said Nicole Curtis, who helped plan the festival.

Curtis says they worked with the Lackawanna Historical Society to plan the Russell Park Experience.

“They're doing this immersive theatrical presentation ... people that buy tickets will be treated like they're the press ... and they'll be here, like, trying to get the scoop from different people that would have experienced it that day," said Curtis.

Carbondalien Festival on WVIA Radio Beginning on Nov. 9, 1974 Carbondale city officials, the community and cosmic experts had an out-of-this-world experience. Half a century later, the Carbondalien Festival will celebrate the celestial event that to this day captivates the believers and nonbelievers. WVIA’s Kat Bolus has this report, which includes original reporting from WVIA on the scene in 1974. Listen • 3:33

The experience begins at 11:45 a.m. and costs $10. Shuttles from downtown Carbondale will transport people to behind Russell Park, where the UFO was thought to have landed. There's also stops at 12:30 and 1:30 p.m.

"This really amazing, special thing happened here. Why aren't we talking about it, you know, and celebrating it. And I do love the idea that people can kind of decide for themselves," said Curtis.

Other events throughout the day include:

* The Landing Pad Marketplace in Partnership with Wyoming Valley Ghost Tours, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Carbondale.

* Supernatural Speaker Series, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Ballroom of the Hotel Anthracite.

Alien Hot Air Balloon from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m., cost is $20, cash only.

* The Extraterrestrial Express leaves the Steamtown National Historic site in Scranton at 10:45 a.m. and arrives in Carbondale at noon. It leaves the city at 3 p.m. and returns to Steamtown at 4:15 p.m. Cost is $18 for adults (ages 13-55); $10 for children (ages 3-12); $12 for seniors (55+); and $8 for active military, veterans and first responders.

Visit the Carbondalien Festival website for more information.



Zach Sprowls & Collaborators Launch an Album

Zach Sprowls, a musician and composer from Scranton, will debut his newest album at an event with a variety of performances.

The album, “ All Beginnings Are Hard ,” is of the neoclassical genre.

“I try to take what is timeless and beautiful about music and mix it with new packaging,” Sprowls explained. “More minimalist writing style, rather than virtuosic, and more modern instrumentation like the use of some electronics and cinematic soundscapes.”

ZachSprowls.com The mixed media performance will feature musical, visual and innovative entertainment.

Sprowls will play piano accompanied by Valenches String Trio this Saturday at the Shakes Space. Other musical acts will include Timothy Zieger, an indie folk singer-songwriter, and Greenfield III, a power funk band. A live painter, graphic designer, photographer and custom visuals by Michael Nasser will create an immersive experience.

“I wanted to put together an event that would force these different groups to be in the same room,” Sprowls said. “I think something really magical happens when artists of different kinds get together and do things.”

"All Beginnings Are Hard" Album Release

Saturday, Nov. 9

7 p.m.

The Shakes Space at the Marketplace at Steamtown

300 Lackawanna Ave., Scranton

Other events