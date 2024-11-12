Canton Borough Council fires borough manager of 24 years

Amy Seeley’s 24 years as Canton borough manager have come to an end.

Vice President George Jennings confirmed that Seeley was terminated from all positions with the borough, and her last day was Nov. 10. He declined to comment on why.

In addition to serving as manager, Seeley also was Canton’s secretary, right-to-know officer and treasurer.

Seeley was fired after a 90-day suspension that came amid a wave of resignations, and complaints by residents about the conduct of Seeley and her husband, former Police Chief Doug Seeley, as borough employees . Doug Seeley resigned Sept. 16, which was during his wife’s suspension period.

Reached Tuesday, Seeley said she would not be able to comment until after speaking with her lawyer.

WVIA submitted two Right-to-Know law requests for information related to Seeley’s termination and awaits the borough’s response.

Video of a special meeting held on election night, posted on resident Walter Woods' YouTube page, SunshineK, shows board members voting unanimously to fire Seeley.

Jennings said Council President Michael Shultz will serve as acting mayor until a new mayor is elected. The borough also hired Leanne Engleman as its new zoning officer on Nov. 5. New council member Jeff Cole was also recently sworn in by local magistrate to the board.

The borough’s next meeting will be on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at the municipal office. Borough council moved the meeting time by a week in observance of Veterans Day.

Who’s who

Here is a recap of other personnel changes in recent months:

