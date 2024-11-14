EVENTFUL: Cranksgiving, cornhole with cops, cookoff and more this weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Events planned for around the region will provide opportunities to eat, play and do good for others.
Cranksgiving
The Anthracite Bicycle Coalition is a group of volunteers dedicated to improving cycling safety, education and community in the Scranton area. They host an event every November that invites the public to get active in the outdoors, do a good deed and ride with others.
Cranksgiving consists of a scavenger hunt and group bike ride in which participants cycle to several locations to buy food for donation. Cyclists are encouraged to bring about $20 to buy items, all of which will be given to the NEPA Youth Shelter.
Gene McDonough, president of the coalition, will wear a costume. He is encouraging people to join in on the fun.
“We go in all dressed in our bike outfits, in our costumes, and go around and grab stuff,” he said. “Then we take it all back to Groove [Brewing] at the end of the ride, and we figure out who wins prizes based on how much weight you carried in and how far you came.”
The group will leave Groove Brewing at 11 a.m. and make their way back to the brewery for an afterparty until 3 p.m. A special beer called Cranksgiving will be served, live musicians will perform and free bike accessories will be given away.
The scavenger hunt will assign teams of up to four people to take photos at various spots around Scranton. Prizes will be awarded.
Cranksgiving
Saturday, Nov. 16
11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Groove Brewing
1401 Sanderson Ave., Scranton
Cornhole with a Cop
The Dallas Rotary is working with Dallas Intermediate School to raise money to build a boundless playground with sensory-inclusive components.
NEPA Cornhole and the Dallas Township Police Department teamed up to host a tournament that will raise funds for the project.
The event welcomes players of all skill levels, with a competitive and social division. The cost is $25 per player.
The tournament will be held in the large gymnasium at Fellowship Church in Dallas. Cash prizes will range from $50 to $250.
Cornhole with a Cop Fundraiser Tournament
Saturday, Nov. 16
1 p.m., check-in starts at 12
Fellowship Church
45 Hildebrandt Rd., Dallas
Also to raise funds for the playground, Move Better Fitness will host a Gym Class Heroes Charity Training Camp on Sunday.
The workout classes will be held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per person and participants must be 16 or older. Email ken@movebetter570.com to reserve your spot.
Other events
- The Link at the Rink planned for Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Strand Roller Rink in McAdoo, Schuylkill County will raise funds for a local nonprofit. The Link for Suicide Awareness & Prevention provides services in Schuylkill and Carbon counties. Admission is $5.
- A chili and wing cookoff will be held Saturday at Hotel Anthracite in Carbondale from 12 to 4 p.m. Tickets are $30 to taste and vote for your favorite. The event will benefit the Human Resources Foundation.
- A hike on the Delaware and Lehigh National Heritage Corridor this Saturday morning will be led by Carbon County historian Vince Hydro. Along the 8-mile walk, Hydro will inform the group on the history of the trail in this D&L History Hike: The Gorge, starting at 10 a.m. at the Jim Thorpe D&L Trailhead.