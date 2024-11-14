EVENTFUL: Cranksgiving, cornhole with cops, cookoff and more this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Events planned for around the region will provide opportunities to eat, play and do good for others.



Cranksgiving

The Anthracite Bicycle Coalition is a group of volunteers dedicated to improving cycling safety, education and community in the Scranton area. They host an event every November that invites the public to get active in the outdoors, do a good deed and ride with others.

Cranksgiving consists of a scavenger hunt and group bike ride in which participants cycle to several locations to buy food for donation. Cyclists are encouraged to bring about $20 to buy items, all of which will be given to the NEPA Youth Shelter.

Submitted Photo / Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Cyclists check out at a grocery store as part of Cranksgiving 2023.

Gene McDonough, president of the coalition, will wear a costume. He is encouraging people to join in on the fun.

“We go in all dressed in our bike outfits, in our costumes, and go around and grab stuff,” he said. “Then we take it all back to Groove [Brewing] at the end of the ride, and we figure out who wins prizes based on how much weight you carried in and how far you came.”

The group will leave Groove Brewing at 11 a.m. and make their way back to the brewery for an afterparty until 3 p.m. A special beer called Cranksgiving will be served, live musicians will perform and free bike accessories will be given away.

The scavenger hunt will assign teams of up to four people to take photos at various spots around Scranton. Prizes will be awarded.

Submitted Photo / Anthracite Bicycle Coalition While some cyclists gather items to donate to the NEPA Youth Shelter, scavenger hunt participants will take photos in various parts of the city.

Saturday, Nov. 16

11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Groove Brewing

1401 Sanderson Ave., Scranton

Cornhole with a Cop

The Dallas Rotary is working with Dallas Intermediate School to raise money to build a boundless playground with sensory-inclusive components.

NEPA Cornhole and the Dallas Township Police Department teamed up to host a tournament that will raise funds for the project.

The event welcomes players of all skill levels, with a competitive and social division. The cost is $25 per player.

The tournament will be held in the large gymnasium at Fellowship Church in Dallas. Cash prizes will range from $50 to $250.

Cornhole with a Cop Fundraiser Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 16

1 p.m., check-in starts at 12

Fellowship Church

45 Hildebrandt Rd., Dallas

Also to raise funds for the playground, Move Better Fitness will host a Gym Class Heroes Charity Training Camp on Sunday.

The workout classes will be held at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. The cost is $20 per person and participants must be 16 or older. Email ken@movebetter570.com to reserve your spot.

Other events

