Reading, writing and reps: Lackawanna Trail students use new wellness center for workouts before, after school

The treadmills and elliptical machines hummed before sunrise Tuesday. Lackawanna Trail students started their day with some cardio and weightlifting before a full day of lessons.

The Wyoming County school district opened its new wellness center this fall, and before and after school, opens the center to students and staff. This month, crews installed the last of the equipment.

Tyler Jervis, a junior on the football team, lifted weights before class.

“It's absolutely amazing,” he said. “We're so blessed to have this in our community.”

The PS Bank Wellness Center, at just under 10,000 square feet, includes a large workout space with weightlifting and cardio equipment, locker rooms, offices for coaches, an athletic training room and a classroom that can be used by the community.

The $3.2 million project was funded through the district’s fund balance and grants, including $500,000 from the state’s Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. Donations from businesses and community members paid for the equipment inside.

“We're very lucky in having good financial stability coming into the project, which is why it made it feasible,” said Keith Glynn, business manager.

Mallory Griggs teaches physical education at the high school. The center is a great improvement from the much smaller, old weight room. Now, Griggs, who also coaches junior high field hockey, can take her entire class to the new center.

“It helps that it's nice, and it's clean, and it's new, and everything's fresh,” she said. “I think it's just a really exciting time for them, and hopefully it motivates them to stay physically active, and, you know, stay in shape.”

The center is open to students and staff at 6:30 a.m. until classes begin at 7:45 a.m., and then after school until 5:30 p.m.

First grade teacher Courtney Gwizdz supervises the center on Tuesday mornings before school.

“It's been great for faculty and students. It's huge,” she said. “I'm into the gym and working out, and I think this is a great opportunity for students to start that, to be comfortable with it and to have the opportunity to do so.”

Steve Jervis, a science teacher and head football coach at Trail, walked through the locker room the football team used this season. The center is next to the football field.

“I know it's a big expenditure for our community, but I think it's something that's going to be looked back upon as such a great investment into our students, and that the students of Lackawanna Trail will be able to use for the extended future,” he said.

Caroline Minick, a 12-year-old seventh grader, took a break from the treadmill. She participates in speed and agility workouts at the center.

“It’s been very helpful that we have treadmills… and it’s just very nice to come in and have somewhere to work out,” she said.