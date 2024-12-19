100 WVIA Way
EVENTFUL: Winter solstice hike, 'Grinchmas' and holiday beard contest lined up for the weekend

By Haley O'Brien | WVIA News
Published December 19, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
A Winter Solstice Light Hike will be held at Nescopeck State Park Saturday. Lanterns will illuminate the one-mile path around Lake Frances.
It's the last weekend before Christmas, and several holiday events will celebrate the season with free movie screenings, a holiday beard and mustache contest and a self-guided group walk.

Winter Solstice Light Hike 

Saturday, Dec. 21, will be the shortest day of the year with the least amount of daylight.

The public is invited to Nescopeck State Park for a Winter Solstice Light Hike, a self-guided walk around Lake Frances in the early evening.

Hundreds of lanterns will illuminate the roughly one mile walk around the lake in Luzerne County.

Guests can arrive between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Well-behaved dogs are welcome on a leash and flashlights are OK.

Also, there will be hot chocolate, s’mores and crafts to celebrate the winter solstice.

Winter Solstice Light Hike
Sat., Dec. 21
4:30 - 8 p.m.
Nescopeck State Park
1137 Honey Hole Rd., Drums

Holiday Beard and Mustache Contest 

Locals will battle for best facial hair at this event at The Hive Taphouse, located inside Mohegan Pennsylvania.

A holiday pop-up takeover known as Jingle at The Hive Taphouse brings several festive events and decorations to the restaurant and bar through Jan. 7.

Jingle at the Hive is a holiday pop-up bar at the Hive Taphouse, located inside Mohegan Pennsylvania.
The Hive Taphouse
The Holiday Beard and Mustache Contest will begin at 8 p.m. and winners will be announced around 10:30 p.m.

The top three contestants will win prizes including a Mohegan Pennsylvania gift card and other experiences.

Entertainment will be provided by the band Until Sunrise from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Holiday Beard and Mustache Contest
Sat., Dec. 21
8 - 10:30 p.m.
The Hive Taphouse at Mohegan Pennsylvania

Campus Theater in Lewisburg is hosting a Happy Holidays Film Series through Dec. 22.
A Cozy Campus Christmas: Grinchmas

Campus Theater in Lewisburg will host the second-annual Cozy Campus Christmas event with a free screening of “The Grinch” (2018).

Hot chocolate and cookies will be free, and there will be a special surprise for children.

There will be two showtimes Saturday, at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Doors open one hour before each screening and the event is free.

A Cozy Campus Christmas: Grinchmas
Sat., Dec. 21
3 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Campus Theater
413 Market St., Lewisburg
Tags
Local EventfulWilkes-BarreLuzerne CountyLewisburg
