Police: Northumberland man charged with murder thought he would be eaten

Scared that his longtime girlfriend and two friends planned to kill and eat him, a Northumberland County man told police he shot and killed her Friday afternoon.

Sunbury police charged Jared H. Wolfe, 46, of Milton, with shooting Jane White, 46, his girlfriend of seven years. White died of a chest gunshot wound, County Coroner Jim Kelly ruled.

Police found her lying outside a home near downtown Sunbury. Wolfe told the officers he, the friends and White smoked what they thought was marijuana in one of the friends’ Sunbury apartment.

The friends have not been charged with a crime.

“Jared Wolfe did admit he was unsure of exactly what they all smoked,” Sunbury police officers Trey Kurtz and Gary Bregensir wrote in an arrest affidavit. “A few minutes later, Jared Wolfe used a paranormal meter to check a statue for energy and received a high reading of paranormal activity which made him feel very scared.”

Typically, paranormal activity means the presence of a ghost.

“In that moment, he (Wolfe) believed (one friend) was trying to put a white rag with something on it over his mouth with the intent to harm him,” Kurtz and Bregensir wrote. “Jared Wolfe stated he thought that Jane White (and the friends) were all trying to kill him and eat him so he panicked and ran out of the house to retrieve his handgun from his vehicle.”

Wolfe pulled the gun from his car’s center console and “racked the slide, putting a live round into the chamber.”

“Just then, Jane White opened the front passenger door of the vehicle and Wolfe fired at Jane White,” the officers wrote.

Wolfe told them White did not have a gun. The shooting occurred at Court and South 11th streets in Sunbury between 1:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m.

Wolfe drove to his brother Adam’s home on North 5th Street and told him what happened.

Adam Wolfe called 911 and said his brother shot the girlfriend and had a gun, which he took away from his brother.

The officers arrived and had the Wolfe brothers come outside with their hands showing. After hearing Jared Wolfe’s explanation, officers went inside with Adam Wolfe. He pointed to the gun, lying on the floor under the arm of a couch.

Adam Wolfe also told the officers they could find another gun under a blanket lying on a couch cushion.

“Adam Wolfe explained he equipped himself with his silver handgun when his brother ... knocked on his door with (a) black 9mm handgun in hand,” the officers wrote.

In a second interview shortly after 5 p.m., Wolfe told his story again and admitted he kept the gun in the car without a license to carry it, according to the affidavit.

Bregensir asked Jared Wolfe if White was only getting in the car because she wanted to leave him.

“That’s a good question,” Wolfe replied.

The officer also asked him why Wolfe didn’t help his girlfriend after he shot her.

“I was too messed up,” he said.

Police found “a large amount of suspected synthetic marijuana and multiple smoking devices” in the apartment where the four smoked.

Synthetic marijuana can cause hallucinations and confusion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The officers charged Wolfe with first- and third-degree murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and carrying a gun without a license.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14 at 10:30 a.m.