Pennsylvania’s 109th Farm Show is powered by the state’s farm bill

Gov. Josh Shapiro celebrated the bill that powers Pennsylvania agriculture at the state’s 2025 Farm Show.

The governor, State Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and a dozen FFA and 4-H students traveled through aisles of crop-picking robots and water-saving irrigation technology on Wednesday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center.

It’s all possible because of one piece of legislation, the Pennsylvania Farm Bill.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the nation with its own farm bill. State lawmakers have to abide by federal regulations for the bill, but the governing administration can propose and fund programs as part of the state’s budget.

With this year’s farm show motto of “Powering Pennsylvania,” Shapiro highlighted businesses that are looking towards the future in regenerative agriculture and biosecurity.

1 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow021 Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro learns about rain runoff from farmers at the PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 4 — 01082025_FarmShow022 Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding tour the PA Farm Show. They stopped by Penn State Extension's booth. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 4 — ShapiroFarmShow2025_3 Gov. Josh Shapiro talks to kids at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 8. Isabela Weiss / WVIA News 4 of 4 — ShapiroFarmShow2025_2 Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro learn about advancements in local agriculture at the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Jan. 8. Isabela Weiss / WVIA News

He chided Congress for failing to pass a new U.S. Farm Bill for a second year – the bill expired in 2023 – but thanked House Committee on Agriculture Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-Pennsylvania) for his leadership.

“Our farmers deserve better than just one-year extensions out of Washington,” Shapiro told reporters. “We got a whole lot of folks down there who talk a good game. They got to deliver for our farmers. By contrast, here in Pennsylvania, we are delivering for our farmers with a farm bill, with the first ever Ag Innovation Fund, with redevelopment assistance funding that's helping our farmers get the tools they need.”

The Shapiro Administration rolled out a $10 million dollar Agricultural Innovation Fund last year that rewards technological advancement in agricultural services and animal welfare.

When asked about the Pennsylvania Farm Bill’s funding, Shapiro hinted his administration will make a big announcement in the coming days.

Chris Hoffman, president of Pennsylvania’s Farm Bureau, listed some of the programs that he says creates opportunities for farmers. He touched on programs that help young farmers get their start, like the Agriculture and Youth Development Grant Program , which invests in organizations like FFA and 4-H.

“These are all investments for Pennsylvania to make sure that agriculture grows and moves forward… these programs... really enhance the agricultural opportunities of Pennsylvania, and you know…we're really proud to be working with Secretary Redding, Governor Shapiro, as we think about what the future of agriculture looks like in in Pennsylvania… and for our younger farmers,” said Hoffman.

He was less positive on the federal farm bill.

In failing to pass the U.S. Farm Bill, several federal programs will go unfunded in 2025. The Farm Bureau reports that 21 smaller, newer programs are not funded by the new federal farm bill extension .

“The consumer is the one that benefits from the farm bill, right? It's to make sure that we have the safe, affordable, healthy food for all those people, and 80-plus-percent of the Farm Bill is really for, you know, those who are less fortunate that need the assistance, need the help to be able to get meals on everyone's plate three times a day. And so it is really important to Pennsylvania,” said Hoffman.

Hoffman explained how the farm bill finances programs like crop insurance and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) which helps families in need buy groceries to feed their families.

“That is something that farmers need to be to make sure that they're successful, and without being able to control the weather and commodity prices and those types of things, we need safety nets,” said Hoffman.

1 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow027 Visitors to the PA Farm Show help make a quilt. Their name will be documented in a book that an auction winner will take home with the finished quilt. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow002 Children meet Lucky the dog at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Lucky is the first dog trained to detect the Spotted Lantern Fly. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow015 Biotech Specialist, Kayla Gomez, explains aquaponics to children. The fish waste is used to grow plants. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow016 Havilah, 8, of Dauphin County competes in the kids tractor pull. Her final pull was 21.5 feet. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow026 Tractor square dance at the PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow028 A young girl rides the carousel, one of many fun activities at the PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow029 A favorite at the PA Farm Show is the giant butter sculpture. This year's theme was from Moo to Marvel. Land O'Lakes donated 1,000 pounds of butter to make the sculpture. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow030 Children test their skills pumping water to push ducks down a gutter at the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 9 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow031 Brooks Sweeney, 3, of Hershey has some help catching a fish from his mom, Molly. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 10 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow005 Hayes Kelly, 2, of Montgomery County, gets a little help from her dad at the trout fishing pond at the PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 11 of 11 — 01082025_FarmShow014 Children dig and rake for root vegetables at a display at the PA Farm Show. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

Congress has until Sept. 30, 2025 to pass the U.S. Farm Bill.

Chairman Thompson’s office emailed WVIA the following statement on the federal bill.

“As the first Committee Chairman from Pennsylvania in nearly 170 years, I’m proud to continue fighting for our Commonwealth’s number one industry, agriculture. That includes delivering a new five-year farm bill that is responsive to the needs of our farm families and rural communities. We closed out 2024 by passing desperately needed economic relief for our producers and we must now ensure USDA quickly and efficiently disburses these funds to our struggling farmers. This economic aid was necessary but is no replacement for a new farm bill and broader needs exist that must be met across our agriculture supply chain. I look forward to working with my colleagues across the aisle, the Senate, and the new Administration to advance this important work,” said Thompson in a statement.

When asked about the Pennsylvania Farm Bill’s funding, Shapiro hinted his administration will make a big announcement in the coming days.

“When I announce my budget next week, you're going to hear more about that,” said Shapiro. “We're going to continue to lean-in heavy on Ag. I think I've proven that over my first two years. The third budget will be no different.”