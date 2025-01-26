Since 1831, Repasz Band instrumental in marking time throughout history

The bright resonating horns, roars of tubas and uplifting fanfare of trumpets continue to sound thanks to Williamsport’s Repasz Band after nearly 200 years.

A shared adoration for Williamsport’s past keeps one of the longest-running concert bands in the country alive since 1831.

Since then, the band has continuously held about 75 members. Each member shares their appreciation for the band’s historical status.

“The biggest draw to the ensemble is that the historical aspect of being one of the oldest ensembles in the country that's been continually operating,” said assistant director Theo Lentz, 35. “That historical draw has always been a great feeling to have. You know that you're a part of something that withstands time.”

Members vary in age from 20s to 80s or even older. One of the longest-serving members is business manager and French Horn player Judy Shellenberger, 77, who joined in 1964. She was invited by her High School director who also directed the Repasz Band, Garth Kleckner.

“He invited some of our top students to come and play with the band, and that's when I started. I was a music major at Mansfield University, and I played through college. When I came back, I played in the band continuously,” Shellenberger said.

The country’s longest-actively run brass band continues under the direction of a descendant of Julia Dent Grant, President Ulysses S. Grant’s wife.

Retired music teacher Jeff Dent, 65, of the Lock Haven area, leads Williamsport’s Repasz Band which was originally founded as the Williamsport Band in 1831.

While assistant director, Dent and the band performed at Appomattox, Virginia in 2015. Held by the country’s National Park Services, the show marked the 150th anniversary of General Robert E. Lee and the Confederacy’s surrender before the Union at Appomattox Court House in 1865.

The Repasz Band, heavily active throughout the American Civil War, performed at the courthouse then. They played the “Star Spangled Banner” and “Rally Round the Flag” alternating with a Confederate army band which played “Bonnie Blue Flag” and “Dixie,” according to the band’s website Repasz Band.

“That was a very special experience conducting at Appomattox. (It)... was really a unique experience historically and also for me personally,” Dent said.

Other members, like Joe Smith, 64, agreed that performing at Appomattox was a highlight.

“When the National Park Service did that anniversary, they invited us down, and that was kind of a landmark,” he said.

The band enlisted throughout the war between 1861 and 1865. They served with the 11th Regiment and the 29th Regiment, both Pennsylvania Volunteers and in the 8th Pennsylvania Cavalry, until the war’s end, according to the band's site.

That is not the only connection to the band's notable past. It performed at President Grant’s tomb dedication in New York City in 1897. One century later, they returned and played Civil War music for the tomb’s rededication, according to the band's site.

The band continues to focus on military and civic events today, solidifying itself in American history.

They became the official band of Pennsylvania’s 12th National Guard Regiment in 1903. In the regiment, they marched in inaugural parades for presidents Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt in 1905 and William Howard Taft in 1909, according to online history.

The band also performed at the White House in 1981, celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Courtesy Repasz Band During World War I, 32 members of Williamsport's Repasz Band joined the U.S. Navy in 1917. They were known as the Repasz War Band, according to an online history.

The band, still known as the Williamsport Band, made its first national appearance alongside the Pennsylvania delegation at Baltimore, Maryland’s Presidential Convention in 1844, according to online history. Former Secretary of State Henry Clay was nominated for president then.

It was renamed the Repasz Band in 1856 after then-director Daniel Repasz, and composed solely of brass instruments. Then, the band grew incorporating woodwind instruments. It is now considered one of the largest concert bands as a result, Dent said.

“A brass band would consist of just brass instruments - cornets, trumpets, horns, euphoniums, trombones, tubas, sousaphones and probably some percussion. And a concert band, which is what we are now, includes flutes, clarinets, oboes, bassoons and saxophones. It's a more wide spectrum of instruments,” he said.

The most well-known original composition is the “Repasz Band March,” copyrighted in 1901. Two composers, Harry Lincoln and Charles Sweeley, claimed its creation, Dent said.

“Supposedly, Harry Lincoln wrote it, sold it to Charles Sweeley, but the Sweeley family says, ‘No, sweetie wrote it.’ It goes back and forth,” he said.

Both are listed as original composers today.

The band will be commissioning a new composition for its 200th anniversary in 2026, Dent said.

Today, the Repasz Band plays a large assortment of music beyond their military roots, said flutist Mary Ann Bauer, 70.

“We play a large selection of music, like something for everybody. If you come to our concerts, you can hear something you like, because we do a lot of things. Stuff from musicals, marches, (and) we're practicing opera music now,” she said.

Dent, who plays saxophone and clarinet, became assistant director in 2003. He took on the main director role in 2019, replacing Albert J. Nacinovich.

Nacinovich directed between 1982 and 2019. He was the band’s assistant director until he was promoted. He became conductor emeritus in 2019 and held that position until he died at 83 in 2023.

All concerts are free to the public. The band's nonprofit status allows it to receive contributions from the community, Smith said. This helps with sheet music, advertising, transportation and more. He noted the public can reach out to Shellenberger with donations.

Smith plays trumpet alongside his wife, Mona Chang, who plays saxophone. Smith said they built their relationship off music and joined the band more than 20 years ago. It was several years after moving from New York to Williamsport in 1989.

“This is something we've both been interested in for years,” Smith said.

The band will perform at Williamsport’s Brandon Park bandshell for its recent restoration this year. The band originally performed at the bandshell’s dedication in 1914 and has regularly performed there since.

A free Spring Concert will be held at the Community Arts Center, 220 West 4th Street in Williamsport, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Bauer, who joined in 2007, said they are welcoming new members.

"Don't be intimidated. Don't think you're not good enough because we have people here of all different levels. We welcome anybody, so don't be afraid to join,” she said.