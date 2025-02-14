First responders honored almost a year later for 'bravery and skill' during 2024 Wilkes-Barre fire

One year ago, Lonnie Coeller was the last resident evacuated from a fire that tore through B’nai B’rith Apartments in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

On Friday, she attended a pinning ceremony that honored 12 first responders who fought that blaze at the senior living facility.

Coeller said that the first responders stayed with her and persevered to save her life, even when the roaring flames posed difficulty in her rescue.

“It was wonderful to see the men who saved all of our lives and women who have,” Coeller said. “In fact, the girl is the one that helped me down to get down the steps and so it's wonderful to see people and be recognized for what they do for us, because a lot of us would have lost our lives if it wasn't for the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department, Plains Twp., Kingston Twp., Back Mountain, all of them, because they all pitched together.”

Coeller hugged Candice Hartman after the ceremony. The firefighter helped Coeller down the stairs and out of the complex.

1 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters005.jpg Firefighter Candice Hartman and B’nai B’rith Apartments resident Lonnie Zoeller hug after the pinning ceremony. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 2 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters001.jpg Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney awards pins to paramedics and firefighters that worked on a fire at the B'nai B'rith Apartments one year ago. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 3 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters002.jpg Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown thanks firefighters and EMTs who helped rescue residents from a fire at B’nai B’rith Apartments on Feb. 15, 2024. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 4 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters006.jpg B'nai B'rith resident Barbara Jones thanks paramedics and firefighters who battled a fire at the high-rise last year. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 5 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters007.jpg Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney speaks about the fire at B'nai B'rith Apartments last year before handing out pins to members of the unit that battled the fire. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 6 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters010.jpg Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney hands out pins to firefighters and paramedics who helped save the residents of B’nai B’rith Apartments from a fire last year. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 7 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters011.jpg Twelve Wilkes-Barre firefighters and paramedics were honored Friday, Feb. 14, for fighting the B'nai B'rith fire in Wilkes-Barre one year earlier. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News 8 of 8 — 02142025_Firefighters009.jpg Deputy Fire Chief Alan Klapat holds the commendation badge his unit was awarded for their rescue work at the B'nai B'rith fire in Wilkes-Barre. Aimee Dilger / WVIA News

On Feb. 15, 2024, a careless smoking incident caused the 151-unit, 12-story high rise to catch fire, temporarily displacing 146 residents, 19 of whom were hospitalized. The fire was ruled accidental.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and Wilkes-Barre Fire Chief Jay Delaney honored the 10 firefighters/EMTs and two paramedics who responded to the initial alarm at the ceremony today in the apartment building community room.

They received red and white commendation badges to pin on their jackets and a group citation to honor their bravery, skills, professionalism and management.

“Crews worked simultaneously to search for and assist victims, provide emergency medical care and extinguish the fire,” Delaney said. “The coordinated effort resulted in saving lives, the safe evacuation of over 100 residents and property preservation.”

Aimee Dilger / WVIA News Brianna Grohowski places a pin on husband Brandon Grohowski's coat. Brandon Grohowski was an EMT on scene at the fire who helped rescue residents.

Brandon Grohowski and Michael Gillott were the paramedics honored. They triaged burn victims and aided in transporting them to the hospital.

Firefighters brought a resident to Grohowski. She was unresponsive, barely breathing and burned.

“He's the one that initiated patient care, and is directly responsible for saving her life,” Delaney said.

The firefighter/EMTs honored include Captain Rich Machey, Captain Eric Anderson, George Leibman, James Starosta, Frank Meehan, Candice Hartman, Ed Smith, Ralph Graham and Tom Heffers. They helped to evacuate and treat residents, extinguish the fire and coordinate units.

“We have the best trained police and fire department in the state, and I say that all the time, but I mean that in my heart, I really do,” Brown said. “You risk your lives when you go into these fires … I'm telling you, ladies and gentlemen, in the bottom of my heart, I thank you very much for what you do, and I'm so proud of you.”

Delaney and Brown also recognized and thanked mutual aid partners and neighboring agencies.

These agencies include: Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department, Hanover Twp. Fire Department, Plains Twp. Fire Department, Hanover Twp. Ambulance, Plains Twp. Ambulance, Nanticoke EMS, Greater Pittston Ambulance, Back Mountain Regional Fire/EMS, TransMed Ambulance, Geisinger EMS, Pennsylvania Ambulance, Wilkes-Barre City Police, Luzerne County 911, Allied Services Center City Skilled Nursing, Wilkes-Barre Area School District, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, Wilkes-Barre City Health Department, Luzerne County Emergency Management Agency, the Luzerne County Transportation Authority, and the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO).

“And I really want to say once again, thank you,” Brown said. “Police, fire, you guys are heroes, and I'm so proud to be the mayor of the City of Wilkes Barre.”