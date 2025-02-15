BOOKMARKS: Feel the love with romantic book recommendations

Sometimes you just need a good love story. Whether it’s a romantic comedy, a period piece, or a “romantasy” with epic settings and a bit of magic, there’s something addicting about following a romance as it unfolds.

The genre is inescapable this time of year — and, lately, all year. Book sales in the romance genre, from rom-coms to romantasy, have been on the rise in recent years, powered by enthusiastic readers across social media. Listening to these recommendations, it’s easy to understand why.

Happy reading!

Brigid Lawrence, Owner, Friendly Alien Books

Book: "One Dark Window"

Author: Rachel Gillig

This story follows Elspeth, who lives in a kingdom where children infected with magic are sentenced to death. When she is infected as a child, she finds an ancient being is living inside her head. She has lived in secret with that infection for years, until she crosses paths with Raven, the man charged with condemning those infected. The story follows Elspeth as she wrestles with who she can trust and how the monster grows stronger inside her.

It is one of my favorite love stories of the last five years, and I find myself reaching to reread it frequently. In addition to the romance, the world building and magic system are mesmerizing yet easy to understand, and there is a cast of compelling secondary characters throughout. It's the first book of a duology, and I think a near-perfect story told throughout both books.

Autumn Granza, content marketer and photographer

Book: "Just for the Summer"

Author: Abby Jimenez

I'm recommending "Just for the Summer" by Abby Jimenez because it's more than just a sweet romance. It's a story about empathy, growth and self discovery.

The novel follows Emma and Justin, both believing they have a curse where their exes find their soulmates after breaking up with them. They decide to date each other and break up to cancel out their curses. But what starts as a quirky plan turns into something more meaningful.

What I love most about this book is how it explores themes of personal growth and healing beyond the love story, as Emma and Justin face family struggles and unexpected challenges. They learn to support each other and accept help where it's needed. The story is heartfelt, funny and filled with tender moments of vulnerability. It's a great read for anyone who enjoys a romance that also delves into deeper emotional themes like mental health and personal empowerment. Abby Jimenez's characters are real and relatable, and this book is perfect for anyone looking for a story that combines humor, heart and insight.

Jess Ross-Steltz, "Bookstagrammer" bathtubbookworm

Book: "Divine Rivals"

Author: Rebecca Ross

I am bringing you a book recommendation that completely stole my heart, and that book is "Divine Rivals" by Rebecca Ross. And no, it's not just because we share a last name.

This YA (young adult) romantasy is literally everything you could want in a story. It's got rich world building, fated mates, love letters that defy the odds. It follows two young rival journalists named Iris and Roman who unknowingly fall for each other through a magical connection. Their words bring them together, even as war threatens to tear their world apart.

If you're a fan of enemies-to-lovers romance, achingly beautiful prose and a story that will make you both swoon and sob, then this book is for you. It's hopeful, heartbreaking and an absolute must read. So grab yourself a copy and prepare to be enchanted.

Sarah Scinto, WVIA Morning Edition Host and Reporter

Book: "Book Lovers"

Author: Emily Henry

I will fully admit I’m on the Sarah Dessen to Emily Henry pipeline — so much so that I went to Cape May for a reading weekend with my middle school best friends as soon as Henry’s last book, "Funny Story," was released.

I’ve read all of Emily Henry’s catalogue to date and "Book Lovers" remains in my number one ranking. Publishing agent Nora Stephens is our city-loving, career-oriented main character. When her sister whisks her away for a supposed life-changing vacation to a tiny North Carolina town, of course she runs into her editor rival, Charlie Lastra, whose family owns the town’s struggling bookstore.

This story plays with and inverts so many of those small-town, "Hallmark movie" romance tropes with humor, insight and heart. The relationship that develops between Nora and Charlie feels so real, from the (very good) email banter to the big, love-defining moments.

Book lovers absolutely recommend "Book Lovers."

That's all for this edition of Bookmarks. Look for the next feature on March 1.

March is Women’s History Month, so we’ll be looking for your favorite women authors, no matter the genre.

Want to talk about a book you loved? Email sarahscinto@wvia.org with Bookmarks in the subject line.