Gaughan chooses Dunmore mayor Conway to replace McGloin as Lackawanna County commissioner

Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan wants Dunmore Mayor Max Conway as his next Democratic colleague on the Board of Commissioners.

Borys Krawczeniuk / WVIA News Dunmore Mayor Max Conway speaks at a press conference on Monday, Feb. 24. Lackawanna County Commission Bill Gaughan, a Democrat, nominated Conway to replaced former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin.

Gaughan introduced Conway, 32, at a news conference today. If recommended by the county Democratic Party and confirmed by the county common pleas court judges, Conway would replace Matt McGloin.

McGloin, 35, of Waverly resigned Monday. Numerous sources say he resigned to take a college football-related job at Boston College.

The county Democratic Party Executive Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to choose three names to submit to the judges. If the party recommends Conway, the judges could still choose one of the other candidates.

Conway has served as the mayor of the county’s most populous borough since January 2022. In the May 2021 primary election, he easily defeated longtime Mayor Patrick “Nibs” Loughney for the Democratic nomination, then won the seat unopposed that November. Loughney had attempted to regain the mayor’s seat after losing a re-election bid in 2017.

Conway is married to WNEP weathercaster Ally Gallo.