Gaughan chooses Dunmore mayor Conway to replace McGloin as Lackawanna County commissioner

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published February 24, 2025 at 11:05 AM EST
Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan, left, introduces Dunmore Mayor Max Conway, his preferred choice to succeed outgoing Commissioner Matt McGloin. Conway is seen holding his daughter, Molly.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Lackawanna County Commissioner Bill Gaughan wants Dunmore Mayor Max Conway as his next Democratic colleague on the Board of Commissioners.

Dunmore Mayor Max Conway speaks at a press conference on Monday, Feb. 24. Lackawanna County Commission Bill Gaughan, a Democrat, nominated Conway to replaced former Lackawanna County Commissioner Matt McGloin.
Borys Krawczeniuk
/
WVIA News
Gaughan introduced Conway, 32, at a news conference today. If recommended by the county Democratic Party and confirmed by the county common pleas court judges, Conway would replace Matt McGloin.

McGloin, 35, of Waverly resigned Monday. Numerous sources say he resigned to take a college football-related job at Boston College.

The county Democratic Party Executive Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday to choose three names to submit to the judges. If the party recommends Conway, the judges could still choose one of the other candidates.

Conway has served as the mayor of the county’s most populous borough since January 2022. In the May 2021 primary election, he easily defeated longtime Mayor Patrick “Nibs” Loughney for the Democratic nomination, then won the seat unopposed that November. Loughney had attempted to regain the mayor’s seat after losing a re-election bid in 2017.

Conway is married to WNEP weathercaster Ally Gallo.
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News