'Ain't no race, like a Scranton race': fourth annual Office 5K scheduled

Season four of The Office 5K will race through downtown Scranton on Saturday, May 3.

The road race passes sites featured on NBC’s “The Office.”

Jackie Debatin, who played Elizabeth the Stripper on the TV show, is this year’s special guest. Debatin was featured on several episodes, including “Fun Run.” In that episode, Office staff ran a 5K to support a cure for rabies.

The event features a special one-mile loop for walkers with Office-related activities. Games for kids will be set up on Courthouse Square in Scranton, where the race starts and finishes on Linden Street.

A post-race awards ceremony for top finishers and costumes will be held. Additional celebrations will continue at Backyard Ale House.

Pre-registered participants can pick up their race packets on Friday, May 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Cooper’s Seafood House, 701 North Washington Ave.; race packets are also available on the day of the race.

Race proceeds benefit Valley In Motion, a nonprofit strengthening community across the Lackawanna Valley.

For more details and to register, visit https://www.theoffice5k.com.