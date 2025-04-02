PUC hearings in Wilkes-Barre, Williamsport to focus on proposed gas rate hike

State regulators will host public hearings on UGI Utilities’ proposed natural gas rate hike next week in Wilkes-Barre and Williamsport.

Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and many others plan to show up at the state Public Utility Commission hearing in Wilkes-Barre to challenge the hike.

“Generally, we're in a time of economic uncertainty and cost increases on things like gas bills are really tough for people or tough for businesses,” Cognetti said. “So, it's a tough time to see utility rates increase to the level that UGI would like to do that.”

The Williamsport hearing will take place Monday at 6 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Downtown Williamsport, 100 Pine St.

The Wilkes-Barre hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. in City Council Chambers on the 4th floor of City Hall, 40 E. Market St.

The state Public Utility Commissioner administrative law judges on the case will also have telephone public hearings on Thursday at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

To testify at the telephone hearings, you should pre-register by 4 p.m. Wednesday by calling 412-565-3555 or emailing mswarner@pa.gov.

Customers who do not wish to testify but want to listen by telephone can call 888-795-4352 and use the PIN 72378378.

In January, UGI proposed raising its base rates enough to produce almost $110.4 million, or 9.7%, more in revenues a year.

The average residential customer would pay $115.74 a month, up $11.27, or 10.8% a month; the average business customer would pay $331.80 a month, up $26.36, or 8.6%; and the average industrial customer would pay $823.42 a month, up $57.43, or 7.5%, according to the rate hike request filing.

The PUC voted last month to suspend the request for investigation. A decision is expected by Oct. 28.

Based in Lancaster County, UGI serves more than 740,000 natural gas and electric customers in 46 Pennsylvania counties and one in Maryland.