100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In just 10 seconds, YOU can take a stand for WVIA! Tell Congress to Protect Public Media NOW!

Authorities: Former leader embezzled $100K from Carbondale YMCA

WVIA | By Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Published May 13, 2025 at 4:47 PM EDT
Former Carbondale YMCA Executive Director Jason R. Mackie was charged May 13, 2025 with stealing from the Y between December 2020 and April 2024.
Lackawanna County District Attorney's Office
Former Carbondale YMCA Executive Director Jason R. Mackie was charged May 13, 2025 with stealing from the Y between December 2020 and April 2024.

The Carbondale YMCA’s former executive director embezzled almost $100,000 during a four-year period that ended with his firing in April 2024, authorities alleged Tuesday.

A Lackawanna County detective charged Jason R. Mackie, 43, of Scranton, with theft, illegal use of a YMCA credit card and other counts Tuesday.

Mackie stole in several different ways, according to an arrest affidavit filed by Detective Colleen Catanese.

Once, he admitted to using the YMCA credit card for Uber trips, auto services and at Sheetz and McDonald’s, but paid back these amounts.

He claimed “he had forgotten his personal credit card while away at his daughter’s travel softball tournament for that weekend,” according to the affidavit.

Other times, Mackie used the credit card without paying back all the money — at Friendly’s Restaurant, Dave & Buster’s, a DoubleTree hotel, Walmart, Rite Aid, Sheetz, Dairy Queen, Voodoo Brewing Co, Kindle Services and Best Buy.

The charges added up to $7,053.07 after subtracting a small amount Mackie paid back, according to the affidavit.

Mackie also wrote checks to cash that he tried to disguise as withdrawals for YMCA special cash prize giveaway “spin” events that never happened.

Normally, the YMCA usually pays cash prizes using the Venmo or Paypal payment sites or by check, but never in cash.

In November 2022, he wrote a $2,500 check to cash that he reported as being for a “Bingo” and another for $1,200 for “Christmas Festival Startup.” Both were already paid for with a single $1,200 check, according to the affidavit.

One June 2023 check for $1,500 and made out to cash was listed as a golf tournament prize, but a May 30 check was already issued for that event.

In July 2023, Mackie wrote a check to cash for $2,000 for “summer carnival prizes and startup.” The cash required for that event usually totals $200, a bank official told Catanese.

In August 2023, another check to cash was for $2,500 for a “board meeting lunch and raffle prize money,” but that board meeting took place at a board member’s home with no raffles.

Mackie also stole by filling out deposit slips that listed cash and checks payable to the YMCA but deposited only the checks — and only months later. The amount of unaccounted for cash stolen this way totaled $75,788.54, according to the affidavit.

Another time, Mackie used the credit card for a $4,800 cash advance, which also cost the YMCA $240 in fees.

“It was determined that this transaction was not authorized by the YMCA and not used for YMCA business,” Catanese wrote in the affidavit.

Authorities said they used a search warrant to get a look at a downtown Scranton bank’s video of the cash advance transaction.

The man on the video recording: Mackie.

He was awaiting arraignment Tuesday afternoon.
Tags
Local Carbondale YMCAJason R. Mackie
Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News
Borys joins WVIA News from The Scranton Times-Tribune, where he served as an investigative reporter and covered a wide range of political stories. His work has been recognized with numerous national and state journalism awards from the Inland Press Association, Pennsylvania Associated Press Managing Editors, Society of Professional Journalists and Pennsylvania Newsmedia Association.

You can email Borys at boryskrawczeniuk@wvia.org
See stories by Borys Krawczeniuk | WVIA News