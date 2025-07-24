The road forward: WVIA President & CEO Carla McCabe talks about funding and the station's future

It is a question public broadcasting outlets around the nation have been fielding daily: How will Congress' decision to claw back $1.1 billion in previously allocated funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting affect your station?

There are parts of the country where local public broadcasters fear they may have to close altogether, leaving residents without vital news, information and public safety alerts.

Here in Northeast and Northcentral Pennsylvania, WVIA President and CEO Carla McCabe strongly believes the station will find a way forward, but she also acknowledges it will be a painful process.

McCabe talked with WVIA News about what the funding rescission will mean for the entire organization.

Q: Congress has cut $1.2 million, or 20 percent, from WVIA's operating budget. That is a significant percentage for any organization to lose. What will it mean for WVIA?

A: This is a substantial loss for us. We are essential in this community, and we have to find a way forward to continue offering the trusted and critical services our audience depends on.

By no means will this be easy. We will have to make tough decisions. This may result in changes to our programming and operations, but I am hopeful. I believe in this team, and we have a long history of community support. I believe we will attract a broad base of supporters at all levels who understand our value.

Q: How quickly will the funding cut actually take effect at WVIA? Is there enough of a delay to give the station some time to weigh its options?

A: Our fiscal year began July 1st, so this has already taken effect.

The entire public media system will be impacted, and we are rallying with our partners across the system to fully understand the true impact for individual stations like ours.

What I mean by this is that this funding supports much more than local stations, it helps sustain shared infrastructure like music rights, web services and national content distribution. There will be a ripple effect, and we do not quite know the real scope, but there is no doubt we will have to move fast.

Q: News reports around the country suggest other stations may actually close because of these cuts. You have said WVIA is not giving up. What will the next steps be to overcome this loss?

A: All stations are critical within their own communities. What is very concerning is that the hardest hit communities will be those, like ours, that serve rural areas where there are fewer local news and educational resources.

We can't give up. The next step is to lean on our community of listeners, viewers and investors who know us best. We are asking for their support, whether it is by becoming a sustaining member, increasing their existing membership or encouraging others to join.

We have been here for almost 60 years, and we intend to keep going strong with our community by our side.

Q: Do you think the lost funding could ever return, under a different Congress and White House, perhaps?

A: I would like to think so, but we need to stay focused on the reality in front of us because we can only deal with what we know today.

Q: WVIA has a large and loyal membership base across the region, as well as support from large donors. How critical will that base be to the station's future?

A: We have the most loyal community of supporters, and they are the lifeblood of our success and the reason we have been here for almost 60 years.

Their support has always been important, but right now, it is absolutely critical. We are counting on them to help us through this challenging time and ensure that we remain strong and accessible for all in our region.

Q: There has been a significant outpouring of support for public broadcasting on social media, particularly since Congress approved the rescission. Are you seeing that translate into donations yet?

A: We initially held off on asking for support while the rescission was just a possibility. Now that the loss of two years of appropriated funds is a reality, we have no choice but to ask — and ask urgently.

We are seeing a modest uptick so far and are about to take to the airwaves live on TV and radio over the course of the next week. I truly believe our community will step up in the way they always have because they know how vital we are.