Drive-in theater to host Office Fest

The Circle Drive-In Theater is celebrating all things “The Office” this July.

During Office Fest on July 15, the drive-in in Dickson City will play episodes of the popular NBC show based in Scranton. There will be an Office Bingo, look-alike character contest, scavenger hunt and Office Trivia.

The festival from noon to 11 p.m. will also feature a cocktail hour and an opportunity to taste Kevin’s famous chili, among other activities.

Tickets are $25.

For more details, visit the Circle Drive-In Theater on Facebook.