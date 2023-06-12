100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

Drive-in theater to host Office Fest

By WVIA News
Published June 12, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT

The Circle Drive-In Theater is celebrating all things “The Office” this July.

During Office Fest on July 15, the drive-in in Dickson City will play episodes of the popular NBC show based in Scranton. There will be an Office Bingo, look-alike character contest, scavenger hunt and Office Trivia.

The festival from noon to 11 p.m. will also feature a cocktail hour and an opportunity to taste Kevin’s famous chili, among other activities.

Tickets are $25.

For more details, visit the Circle Drive-In Theater on Facebook.

Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News