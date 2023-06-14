100 WVIA Way
News News Briefs

Decades-long missing person case ruled a homicide

By WVIA News
Published June 14, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT

Pennsylvania State Police and the Luzerne County Coroner’s office have ruled the death of a teenager who went missing more than five decades ago a homicide.

State police announced the manner of death for Joan Marie Dymond, whose remains were finally identified just last year, on Tuesday, June 13. Trooper Andrew Morgantini said they could not release the cause of death as the investigation continues.

Joan was 14 years old when she disappeared from the Andover Street Park in Wilkes-Barre on June 25, 1969. Previously known only as Jane “Newport” Doe, Joan’s remains were discovered in November of 2012 and identified in October of 2022.

Trooper Morgantini urged anyone who may remember anything about Joan’s disappearance to contact state police.

