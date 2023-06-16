Local beer and brewery receive honors

New Trail Brewing Company's Replenish IPA received two honors during the 2023 Craft Beer Marketing Awards.

The beer won a Global Crushie in the Bigger than Beer: Cause-related Beer Project Campaign category. The IPA was also awarded a Gold Crushie for Best Original Cause-Related Video. Replenish also won a silver medal during the 2023 World Beer Championships for the ale’s character.

One dollar from every case and a portion of kegged draft sales of Replenish IPA in Pennsylvania are donated to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation. The donations go towards the organization’s fund to plant and replenish the native tree population. The brewery in Williamsport also received the inaugural chair’s award from the foundation for their commitment.