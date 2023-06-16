PA Fish & Boat commissioners needed

The Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation is seeking new commissioners for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Commissioners are needed in four districts, including:



District 1: Butler, Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Lawrence, Mercer, Venango and Warren counties.

Commissioners serve four-year terms and can be reappointed for two additional terms.

Those interested in serving must be a resident of the district and well informed on the subject of conservation, restoration, fishing and boating.

The council is also seeking Boating-at-Large representatives. Those interested must have experience in boating and water safety education, among other qualifications.

Commissioners are not compensated.

Interested individuals, should email a resume and cover letter to Derek Eberly, Director of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Hunting, Fishing and Conservation, at deeberly@pa.gov.

Applications will be accepted until Friday, June 30.