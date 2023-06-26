Part of I-81 closing this week in Luzerne County

A section of Interstate 81 will be closed for three nights this week for work on the Suscon Road Bridge.

PennDOT says work will take place between exit 175 in Dupont/Pittston and exit 178 in Avoca from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. every night starting Tuesday, June 27 through Thursday, June 29. The sides of the highway will be closed on alternating nights depending on the weather.

The Northbound side will close on Tuesday, Southbound on Wednesday, then Northbound again on Thursday. In the event of a weather delay, the Southbound side may close on Thursday as well.

Traffic on I-81 can detour to State Route 315 during construction.