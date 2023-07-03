Fireworks planned for Wilkes-Barre

Wilkes-Barre City will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks display, food and craft vendors and amusement rides.

The city’s Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at Kirby Park starts at noon on Tuesday, July 4. The event will feature live music throughout the day leading up to a performance from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic starting at 8 p.m.

The fireworks will start between 9 and 9:30 p.m. The Market Street bridge will be closed to vehicles between 8:30 and 10 p.m. during the fireworks display.