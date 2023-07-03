Woman found dead in Lackawanna County hotel after music festival

A woman has died after reportedly attending an annual music festival in Lackawanna County.

County Coroner Timothy Rowland said in a statement that a 39-year-old Bennington, Vermont woman was found dead in a hotel in Moosic on Saturday afternoon.

The woman allegedly “purchased and ingested various illicit and lethal drugs” while attending the Peach Music Festival at Montage Mountain Resort on Friday.

The coroner’s office said they consider the case suspicious. As of Sunday, the office was awaiting the results of a toxicology test.