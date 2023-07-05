100 WVIA Way
News News Briefs

Broadband meeting scheduled in Lackawanna County

By WVIA News
Published July 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT

The Internet for All meeting next week in Lackawanna County will engage the community to discuss their broadband use and experiences.

The broadband needs assessment will be held on Tuesday, July 11, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the 911 Emergency Services Center, 30 Valley View Drive, Jessup.

The Lackawanna County meeting is part of a larger strategic effort led by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA).

The authority is aiming to meet with a diverse array of residents. The public's input will help develop plans to address broadband service needs in unserved and underserved communities.

An Internet for All meeting will also be held on Thursday, July 6, at 418 Railroad St., Suite 101, Danville.

For more details, visit PBDA. Registration is available by visiting the Department of Community & Economic Development online.

