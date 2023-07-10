Main Street project in Nanticoke underway

A streetscape project in Nanticoke has begun.

Construction on west and east Main Street will last until Friday, Nov. 17. Then resume in the spring. It will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Accessibility improvements will be made along Main Street, between North and South Market Street and North Walnut Street.

They include construction of new storm piping, inlets and concrete curbs. Sidewalks will be updated with ADA Handicap Ramps. Highway lighting and signalization and benches and trash receptacles will be added along with decorative crosswalks and line striping.

The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2024.

The online project page with detailed project information, can be found at www.penndot.gov/district4. Click on “Construction Projects and Roadwork," then the Luzerne County box, then choose the tile marked “Nanticoke Streetscape West and East Main Street."