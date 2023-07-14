Community conversations about broadband continue in NEPA
Two community conversations about Pennsylvania’s anticipated broadband expansion will be held in Carbon County.
Both sessions are on Friday, July 21.
The first is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Palmerton Area Library on Delaware Avenue in Palmerton. The second session is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Panther Valley Elementary on Mermon Avenue in Nesquehoning.
The meetings are a partnership between the Carbon County Community Foundation and the PA Broadband Development Authority.