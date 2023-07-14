100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

Community conversations about broadband continue in NEPA

By WVIA News
Published July 14, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT

Two community conversations about Pennsylvania’s anticipated broadband expansion will be held in Carbon County.

Both sessions are on Friday, July 21.

The first is from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Palmerton Area Library on Delaware Avenue in Palmerton. The second session is from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Panther Valley Elementary on Mermon Avenue in Nesquehoning.

The meetings are a partnership between the Carbon County Community Foundation and the PA Broadband Development Authority.

Tags
News Briefs WVIA News
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News