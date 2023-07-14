Former behavioral health hospital in Luzerne County has new owner

The former First Hospital in Kingston will reopen as Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital.

That’s according to state Rep. Aaron Kaufer.

The new facility will offer mental health services. The hospital will begin treating patients in October.

Commonwealth Health owned First Hospital. The healthcare system closed the nearly 40-year-old facility last October, claiming staffing shortages and declining admissions.

Wilkes-Barre Behavioral Hospital Co. LLC purchased the property.

Signet Health, a behavioral health management company, is consulting with Wyoming Valley Behavioral Health Hospital. They will help secure licensure, set up hospital operations and recruit staff, a release from Kaufer said.