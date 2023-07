The PA Chapter of the American Planning Association awarded Lackawanna County’s McDade Park a great public space.

The designation was part of the organization’s 2023’s Great Places in Pennsylvania awards.

The chapter said McDade is an unique and memorable place that is helping to build a healthy and vibrant community.

The 2023 PA Chapter Conference is being held in Scranton this October. The park, also in Scranton, will be featured in an exhibit during the event.