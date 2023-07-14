Pike County back to school event next week

Pike County Children and Youth Services (CYS) will give out school supplies during the office’s annual back to school event.

The free event for all Pike County students is scheduled for Friday, July 21, from 1 to 4 p.m. It will be held at Ann Street Park in Milford.

The CYS office will give away 100 backpacks and various school supplies, including pens, pencils, notebooks and folders.

Many community providers are making the event possible, including: Angels and Dragonflies, Milford United Methodist Church, Carbon Monroe Pike Drug & Alcohol, Carbon Monroe Pike Mental Health, Pike County Court Appointed Special Advocate Program, Pike County Human Services Office, Justice Works, Delaware Valley School District, East Stroudsburg School District, Ecumenical Food Pantry, Family Promise, Pike County Commissioners, Triversity, Victims Intervention Program and SAM Inc.