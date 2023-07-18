Union County book sale this week

100 WVIA Way
By WVIA News
July 18, 2023

Hardcover and paperback books in a variety of genres are available to purchase during the Public Library for Union County’s annual summer book sale.

The library fundraiser begins Wednesday, July 19. It’s at Faith Lutheran Church on Old Turnpike Road in Lewisburg. Hours for the sale are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 to 1 p.m.

More than 20,000 books will be available for all ages. Books are sold for $25 per bag. Credit cards accepted.

For more details, contact the library at 570-523-1172.

