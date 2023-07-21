100 WVIA Way
News News Briefs

$1.3B in federal loans to be discharged for Pa. borrowers

By WVIA News
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT

The U.S. Department of Education will discharge $39 billion in federal student loan debt for some 800,000 borrowers. That’s according to an announcement Friday that came with state-by-state data.

In Pennsylvania, 28,940 borrowers will see more than $1.34 billion in loan forgiveness, according to the release.

The Biden Administration started contacting borrowers earlier this month after “fixes” to its Income-Driven Repayment plan and the way eligible payments were counted.

No action was required by borrowers for consideration, according to the Education Department.

