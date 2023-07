Wilkes-Barre’s skatepark will soon open to skateboarders, BMX bikers and scooter riders of all ages.

The city has planned a grand opening ceremony at Hollenback Park for Saturday, Aug. 6 at 1 p.m. Live music and vendors are expected on site. There will also be giveaways from local shops. The skatepark is located within Hollenback at 1050 North Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre.

The park will be open from dawn until dusk each day.