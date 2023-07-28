100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

NEPA Latino Fiesta coming to Scranton early August

By WVIA News
Published July 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT

The inaugural NEPA Latino Fiesta is scheduled for the first weekend in August in Scranton.

A group called Giving Back to the Community will host food trucks, DJs, folk dancers and vendors at Nay Aug Park on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon until 7 p.m.

Organizer Elizabeth Rodriguez said she and other volunteers wanted to honor and celebrate Latino diversity in the region.

She said other organizers held similar festivals in the past, and her group hopes to start a new tradition.

Food vendors include:
Los Antojitos
El Buen Amigo
Amor De Mami
Papi's Kitchen
JJ's Grab & Go Food Truck
The Hog Farm BBQ Company
La’Olla de Doña Carmen
Witches Wicked Sweets
El Buen Sabor Fast Food
Feel Goodiez

Performers:
Corazon Folklorico, an Ecuadorian cultural dance group
Arts in Movement
Live Salsa, Merengue, and Reggeaton artists and DJs

More details are available on the event's Facebook page.

News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News