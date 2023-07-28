NEPA Latino Fiesta coming to Scranton early August

The inaugural NEPA Latino Fiesta is scheduled for the first weekend in August in Scranton.

A group called Giving Back to the Community will host food trucks, DJs, folk dancers and vendors at Nay Aug Park on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon until 7 p.m.

Organizer Elizabeth Rodriguez said she and other volunteers wanted to honor and celebrate Latino diversity in the region.

She said other organizers held similar festivals in the past, and her group hopes to start a new tradition.

Food vendors include:

Los Antojitos

El Buen Amigo

Amor De Mami

Papi's Kitchen

JJ's Grab & Go Food Truck

The Hog Farm BBQ Company

La’Olla de Doña Carmen

Witches Wicked Sweets

El Buen Sabor Fast Food

Feel Goodiez

Performers:

Corazon Folklorico, an Ecuadorian cultural dance group

Arts in Movement

Live Salsa, Merengue, and Reggeaton artists and DJs