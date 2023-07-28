NEPA Latino Fiesta coming to Scranton early August
The inaugural NEPA Latino Fiesta is scheduled for the first weekend in August in Scranton.
A group called Giving Back to the Community will host food trucks, DJs, folk dancers and vendors at Nay Aug Park on Saturday, Aug. 5 from noon until 7 p.m.
Organizer Elizabeth Rodriguez said she and other volunteers wanted to honor and celebrate Latino diversity in the region.
She said other organizers held similar festivals in the past, and her group hopes to start a new tradition.
Food vendors include:
Los Antojitos
El Buen Amigo
Amor De Mami
Papi's Kitchen
JJ's Grab & Go Food Truck
The Hog Farm BBQ Company
La’Olla de Doña Carmen
Witches Wicked Sweets
El Buen Sabor Fast Food
Feel Goodiez
Performers:
Corazon Folklorico, an Ecuadorian cultural dance group
Arts in Movement
Live Salsa, Merengue, and Reggeaton artists and DJs
More details are available on the event's Facebook page.