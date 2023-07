The Scranton Jazz Festival returns to the city’s downtown Friday, Aug. 4 until Sunday, Aug. 6.

Free performances will be scattered at venues, bars and restaurants across the city for the festival’s 18th year.

Tickets are required for concerts at Lackawanna College on Aug. 5 and the Ritz Theater on Aug. 6.

For a full schedule of events, visit ScrantonJazzFestival.org.