Career fair for children and parents upcoming

Outreach - Center for Community Resources is hosting a children’s career fair this month.

The free event will be Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Outreach at 431 North Seventh Avenue in Scranton.

The fair will also feature information about careers for parents. There will be face-painting, science-based projects, back to school supplies giveaways and free haircuts.

For more details, contact Tammy Capone at 570-703-0040 or visit outreachworks.org.