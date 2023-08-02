100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2022 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
News News Briefs

Career fair for children and parents upcoming

By WVIA News
Published August 2, 2023 at 2:41 PM EDT

Outreach - Center for Community Resources is hosting a children’s career fair this month.

The free event will be Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Outreach at 431 North Seventh Avenue in Scranton.

The fair will also feature information about careers for parents. There will be face-painting, science-based projects, back to school supplies giveaways and free haircuts.

For more details, contact Tammy Capone at 570-703-0040 or visit outreachworks.org.

News Briefs
WVIA News
See stories by WVIA News