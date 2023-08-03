Ronald Felton, former Wilkes-Barre NAACP president, has died

A northeast Pennsylvania civil rights leader has passed away.

Ronald Lewis Felton, longtime president of the NAACP Wilkes-Barre branch, died earlier this week at the age of 70.

Felton mentored future generations and fought for all marginalized populations, said current NAACP branch President Bill Browne in a statement. Browne called Felton “a tireless advocate” who left his adopted hometown of Wilkes-Barre “a better place because of his good works.”