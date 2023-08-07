Community meetings will help guide Pike County's future

Pike County is hosting community meetings to gather input on the county’s Implementable Comprehensive Plan.

Three meetings will be held at different locations on Aug. 16 and 17.

Pike is updating its comprehensive plan to provide a framework for future growth, development and preservation activities.

During the meeting, residents will learn about the planning process and review results from the Comprehensive Plan Community Survey. There will also be opportunities to give feedback on the future priorities for the county related to transportation, housing, land use, preservation, infrastructure, economic development and more.

Pike County’s Community Planning & Mapping Office is responsible for the administration of the project.

Upcoming meetings include:

