Pike County Elder Justice Day scheduled

The Pike County Area on Aging’s 9th annual Elder Justice Day will be held on Aug. 22.

The event will focus on Self-Care to Avoid Self Neglect and Cybersecurity and Online Safety.

Elder Justice Day aims to educate and prevent seniors from abuse or exploitation. The agency partners with leaders and experts to provide stimulating and empowering presentations.

The event at the Matamoras Fire House, 506 Avenue Q, Matamoras, is free and includes a continental breakfast, lunch, raffle drawings and more. Local vendors and service providers will also provide resources.

A shredder will be on site for disposal of personal information. The Drug Take Back program will also be there so attendees can safely dispose of unused or expired medication.

All older adults, regardless of residency, are welcome to attend the event.

Registration is required; contact the agency at 570-775-5550. For transportation, call 570-296-3408.