Luzerne County couple sentenced for child neglect

A Luzerne County couple will face up to 12 years in state prison for child neglect and abuse. That’s according to state Attorney General Michelle Henry who announced the sentences on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said 28-year-old Natalie Shaffer and 33-year-old Zachary Vincent purposely starved Shaffer’s six-year-old son and did not take him to medical appointments.

Officials at the boy’s school reported his malnourished and distressed appearance, noting he weighed only 20 pounds. Those details prompted an investigation by state attorneys.

The boy and three other children under the couple’s care are now in protective custody.