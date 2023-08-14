Local listening sessions on Master Plan for Older Adults

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging issued plans for in-person listening sessions across all 67 counties on the state’s Master Plan for Older Adults. All 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs) are coordinating with local municipalities to schedule these listening sessions over the next few months.

According to the Department of Aging, the 10-year Master Plan aims to update infrastructure and coordinate services for the elderly. The plan will highlight the tenants of AARP’s Eight Domains of Livability for Age-Friendly Communities, which include housing, transportation, civic participation and employment, among others.

While the state is not a member of the AARP Network of Age-Friendly Communities and States – a commitment to livability for all ages – Allegheny, Lehigh, Northampton, and York Counties, along with Lancaster, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, West Chester, and Swarthmore municipalities have made the AARP commitment.