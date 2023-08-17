New accessibility viewfinders added at state parks & forests

Viewfinders will be added or upgraded at 10 state parks and forests in the PA Wilds to allow people who are colorblind to see color.

The accessibility project is funded through the PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship’s Charity Checkout Campaign.

In Northeastern and Central PA, Leonard Harrison and Colton Point State Parks in Tioga County are among the public lands where the viewfinders will be. Little Pine in Lycoming County; and Kettle Creek and Hyner View State Parks in Clinton County will also have the viewfinders.

One will be available at Tiadaghton State Forest.

The PA Wilds Charity Checkout for Conservation program allows people to make donations to support state parks and state forests in the Wilds at any of the center’s gift shops or online.

All donations go to the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.