Verizon outage prevents 911 calls in 254 exchange

Verizon customers in the 254 exchange in the 570 area code may not be able to contact 911 due to a local outage.

Lackawanna County officials recommend that folks try calling 911 first if they have an emergency, because some calls are going through. If you are not able to contact emergency services, it is recommended that you drive to one of the following fire stations: Scott Township, Justus, Greenfield Township, or Carbondale Township for help.