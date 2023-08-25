Historical tours available of Stroudsburg

Three days a week representatives from the Monroe County Historical Association are offering walking tours of historic Stroudsburg.

The one-hour tours begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays.

The tour guides will bring participants along to explore charming streets. They’ll share stories about Stroudsburg's history and learn about iconic buildings, lesser-known landmarks and tales of residents who helped shape the community.

Tours begin at the historical association's temporary office at 748 Main Street in Stroudsburg. Reservations are not required but are encouraged.

Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for youth 7 to 17. Children six and under are free.

For more details or to make a reservation, contact the Monroe County Historical Association at 570-421-7703 or visit MonroeHistorical.org.